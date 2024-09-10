iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Increased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $37,183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 730,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 717,540 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

SLV stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.