iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Raised by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 676,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,027,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

