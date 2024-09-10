ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.30. 3,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ITV to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get ITV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITVPY

ITV Stock Up 0.4 %

ITV Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.