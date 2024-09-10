James Ha Sells 8,100 Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$709,560.00.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
BEI.UN traded up C$1.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$89.09. 136,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$79.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.32. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.09 and a twelve month high of C$89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.