James Ha Sells 8,100 Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$709,560.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

BEI.UN traded up C$1.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$89.09. 136,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$79.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.32. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.09 and a twelve month high of C$89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEI.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.90.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Articles

