Janet Napolitano Sells 12,190 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,091. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 612.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,473 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

