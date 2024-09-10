Janet Napolitano Sells 12,190 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,091. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 612.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.
