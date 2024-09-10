Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Janus International Group traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 128,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,899,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

JBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth about $44,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,953 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2,063.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,954,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

