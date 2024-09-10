Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $43.90. Approximately 32,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 718,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JANX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 3.57.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

