JOE One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.31 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. JOE has a market cap of $120.10 million and $4.31 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,075,252 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

