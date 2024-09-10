JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $210.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.