JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $160.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 7.0 %

PAG traded down $11.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.75. 113,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.16. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

