KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get KBR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. 1,093,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,187. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KBR by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.