Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.80.

Kirby Stock Up 0.0 %

KEX stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 28.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

