Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) versus Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Head to Head Contrast

Athira Pharma and Kyverna Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Kyverna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -95.53% -76.96% Kyverna Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$117.67 million ($3.05) -0.16 Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 44.03 -$60.37 million N/A N/A

This table compares Athira Pharma and Kyverna Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kyverna Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Athira Pharma and Kyverna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Athira Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,115.50%. Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 379.11%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Kyverna Therapeutics.

Summary

Kyverna Therapeutics beats Athira Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. The company's product pipeline includes ATH-1020, an orally available brain-penetrant small molecule designed to enhance the HGF/MET system that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat neuropathic pain and neurodegenerative diseases; and ATH-1105, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is a preclinical model for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. In addition, it has a license agreement with Washington State University to offer for sale products covered by certain licensed patents, including dihexa, the chemical compound into which fosgonimeton metabolizes following administration; and collaboration and grant agreement with National Institutes of Health Grant to support ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trial for fosgonimeton. The company was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. Athira Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

