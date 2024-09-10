Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.3 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

