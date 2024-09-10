Lancaster Colony’s (LANC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LANC. Stephens decreased their target price on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.75.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 1.0 %

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $215.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average of $191.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Elliot K. Fullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

