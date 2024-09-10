Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 613.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

CVX opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

