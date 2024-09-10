Lane & Associates LLC Buys 269 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average of $161.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

