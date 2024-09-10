Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,573,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

