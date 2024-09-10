Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

