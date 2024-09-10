Lane & Associates LLC Sells 3,296 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

