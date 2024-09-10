Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Increased by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

