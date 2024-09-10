LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LCNB remained flat at $15.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. 18,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. LCNB has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $219.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LCNB by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in LCNB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in LCNB by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

