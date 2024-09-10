LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LendingClub stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,381.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,380 shares of company stock worth $397,465. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

