Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $378,000 Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.06% of Stratasys worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in Stratasys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 150,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 642,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 116,912 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Stratasys by 17.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 817,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 443,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

