Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

AXP stock opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75. The firm has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

