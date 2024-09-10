Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $502.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.