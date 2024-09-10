Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,318 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after buying an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 639.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 61,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,173 shares of company stock worth $32,765,801. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Stock Down 1.6 %

OKTA stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.