Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 43,461 SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in SuRo Capital by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SuRo Capital

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $90.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 27.02 and a current ratio of 27.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Friday, July 12th.

SuRo Capital Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

