Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5,487.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $23,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,708,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.31. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $187.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

