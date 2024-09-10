Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 14,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ET opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.