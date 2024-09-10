Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 479,838 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479,838 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up approximately 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. PG&E’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

