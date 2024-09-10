Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $255,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 518,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $292.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $293.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

