Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $556,000 Position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Stock Performance

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

