LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 3,568 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $557.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.63. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

