LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $543.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.95.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.