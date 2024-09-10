LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 311.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $164.33 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $171.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

