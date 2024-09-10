LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.78 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $363.90 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $371.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.35.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.