LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.76 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,098 shares of company stock worth $63,102,307. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

