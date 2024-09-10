LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 56,954 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1,747.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,954 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.4% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $239.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.