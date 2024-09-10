LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 52,475 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,475 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

AEM stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

