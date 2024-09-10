LGT Group Foundation Acquires 120 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 151.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.8 %

WM opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.41 and a 200 day moving average of $208.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

