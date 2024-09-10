LGT Group Foundation Acquires New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 56.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 511.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 10,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.