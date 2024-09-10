LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in PayPal were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 30,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 198.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,524,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

