LGT Group Foundation Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.05% of ITT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,533,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,709,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ITT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in ITT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

