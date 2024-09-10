LGT Group Foundation Sells 114 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $234.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.92 and a 200-day moving average of $214.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $247.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

