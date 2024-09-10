Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 342,131 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 214,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,745,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

