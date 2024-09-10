Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

BINC stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

