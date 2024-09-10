Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,504,000 after buying an additional 540,234 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after buying an additional 501,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,321,000 after buying an additional 486,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

