Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after acquiring an additional 119,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 763,278 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 479,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IGEB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.