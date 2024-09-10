Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,807,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,617,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,484 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $37.27.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

